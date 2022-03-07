Intoxicated burglar who awoke Carlisle couple jailed
- Published
An intoxicated burglar who disturbed a sleeping couple in the early hours has been jailed.
Connor Challinor stole items including jewellery from the property in London Road, Carlisle, on 3 February.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 24-year-old, of Reeth Road, admitted burglary and was jailed for 21 months.
The judge said the break-in, which happened at 04:30 GMT, would have been "deeply disturbing, distressing and frightening" for the victims.
The court was told the couple were woken up by noise and saw Challinor standing in the doorway of their bedroom.
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said the male householder was "frightened" and "worried there may be more than one person. He was worried they may have weapons."
Challinor was captured on CCTV footage which was later seen by a police officer who had dealt with him before and recognised him.
He was arrested after going to his ex-partner's home where she refused to let him in as he was "under the influence". In retaliation he punched a window at the property.
His guilty pleas - which included an admission of criminal damage - put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence he received for crimes that included head-butting a pregnant woman.
The court heard how at the time of the burglary, Challinor was in a "phase of crisis", battling long-standing mental health problems and dealing with separation from his family and children.
