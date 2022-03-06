Carlisle play parks to get £250k renovation with new equipment
- Published
Play areas in Carlisle are to be renovated and new ones built as part of a £250,000 plan.
Carlisle City Council said two new play areas would be created in Sandsfield and Morton West and others will have equipment upgraded.
Esk Road, Briar Banks and Yewdale Park play areas are earmarked for a revamp.
Young people are being urged to take part in a public consultation on the plan, with work due to be completed in the summer.
Carlisle Conservative MP John Stevenson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This is a great opportunity for younger people to get involved and make sure we get the equipment that they want, instead of what we might think they want."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.