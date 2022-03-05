Brockhole visitor centre on Windermere to create pond wildlife haven
A Lake District visitor centre is to create a two-pond nature haven in a bid to attract more wildlife and visitors.
Boardwalks and two covered shelters will also be built at Brockhole Visitor Centre on Windermere, as well as two ponds.
The plan has been approved by the Lake District National Park Authority in a bid to boost tourist numbers.
The haven will be built on meadow and pastureland outside the gardens of the former Victorian house.
Brockhole House was built at the end of the 19th Century as a holiday home for wealthy silk merchant William Gaddum and his wife Edith, cousin to author Beatrix Potter.
