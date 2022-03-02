Worker warns over unfair Lake District bus fares
Lake District businesses are struggling to recruit staff because of "unfair" bus fares, a commuter has warned.
Beth Windle, who works in Keswick, is calling for cheaper return tickets after operator Stagecoach increased the price of her daily fare to £12.
Ms Windle said escalating travel costs could be the final straw for many low-paid workers already struggling.
Stagecoach said its operating costs had increased and fares had remained the same for three years.
Ms Windle, an illustrator who works five days a week in an outdoor clothing shop, said a single ticket from her home in Ambleside to Keswick 17 miles away would cost £9, with a return ticket costing the same as the DayRider pass, which has risen from £11.50 to £12.
The 28-year-old, whose Twitter thread about the issue has attracted more than 2,300 likes, said the "bare minimum" operator Stagecoach could do is introduce a return fare cheaper than the day-pass.
She said: "The day-pass makes sense for tourists and people who are hopping on and off multiple buses a day to get around the Lake District.
"But I have to pay the same even though I am only making one journey. It's unfair and just not right."
She said shops, restaurants, hotels and pubs rely on low-paid workers who cannot afford to live in the Lake District but have to commute in.
Having to pay so much for buses deters workers and businesses struggle to recruit as a result, she said.
She was advised by Stagecoach to get a seven-day pass for £30.50 but she said that risked losing out if she was unwell or days at work were cancelled last minute.
Ms Windle said low-pay workers would also struggle with a large outlay, as would those needing to get to job centres and medical appointments.
"It's crazy," she said. "It's just not sustainable.
"It's got to the point where you are seeing the people who work to make the Lake District beautiful and lovely really struggling to keep afloat.
"If you had a reliable and affordable public transport system it would be better for everyone."
'Save money'
As well as calling for cheaper return fares, Ms Windle believes there could be a special bus pass or rate for local workers.
A Stagecoach spokeswoman said it had been "very sensitive to the cost of living" but there had been a 12% increase in operating costs since 2019.
She also said the company offered "multi-journey tickets to help regular travellers save money" and it continuously reviews fares.
The spokeswoman said a 25% drop in the passenger numbers from pre-Covid times to now coupled with "continued congestion and a lack of priority for buses" is also putting pressure on fares.
Cumbria County Council has also been approached for comment.
