Two die in car and van collision on M6 in Cumbria
- Published
Two people have died in crash on the M6 in south Cumbria.
The collision, involving a car and a van, happened on the northbound carriageway between Shap and Penrith at 11:18 GMT.
Cumbria Police said two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third person was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.
The motorway remains closed northbound from junction 39 to 40, with diversions are in place via the A6.
There were two people travelling in the van and they were also taken to hospital in Carlisle for treatment, but they were not seriously hurt.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cumbria Police.
