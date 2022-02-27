Barrow scoops £25m in Town Deal regeneration funding
Barrow-in-Furness is to receive the maximum £25m from the government's Town Deal regeneration funding.
The money will be spent on seven projects in the borough as part of the Brilliant Barrow project.
The Town Deal was announced in 2019 to boost urban regeneration, green transport infrastructure, tourism, education and jobs.
Steve Cole, who chairs the Brilliant Barrow board, said the town's allocation was "fantastic" news.
"Confirmation of the funding allocation marks the beginning of a very bright future," he said.
Mr Cole, who is chief infrastructure officer for BAE Systems which employs about 9,000 people in the town, said each of the projects had "the potential to benefit so many people and to help the town thrive for the future".
The £3.6bn Town Deal invited 101 towns in England to bid for a share of funding.
Money was earmarked in the 2021 budget for 45 of these towns, including Workington and Carlisle, which were allocated £23m and £19.7m respectively.
Barrow's plans include a university campus facility on Barrow Island, community hubs, business support, events spaces, housing renovation, cycle and pedestrian routes, and a marina village.
The funding, from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, will be spent over the next four years.
Barrow Borough Council Labour leader Ann Thomson said it was "a pivotal moment" for the borough.
"These projects have the potential to generate long term benefits for our communities," she said.
"I'm delighted the government has recognised our ambitions for Barrow with confirmation of the maximum amount of funding from the Towns Fund."
