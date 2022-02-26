Cumbria boundary change proposal 'disastrous' for nuclear industry
- Published
Proposals for new parliamentary constituencies in Cumbria would be "disastrous" for the nuclear industry, a councillor has said.
A Boundary Commission review of parliamentary boundaries in England suggests five seats for the county.
The Labour Party has put forward alternative proposals for West Cumbria and Westmorland and Copeland seats.
But a Copeland county councillor said this would be "a kick in the teeth for the nuclear industry".
The Boundary Commission has proposed five parliamentary constituencies: Carlisle; Workington; Copeland and the Western Lakes; Westmorland and Eden; and Morecambe and South Lakeland.
But the national Labour Party has suggested including both Whitehaven and Workington in a West Cumbria seat and creating a new Westmorland and Copeland constituency, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour said a seat comprising all the communities with an industrial tradition in that part of the county was "the most logical proposal".
But Copeland councillor Chris Whiteside, who chairs the north west branch of the Conservative party, said a Westmorland and Copeland seat stretching from Sellafield to Kirkby Lonsdale would be "enormous".
"The communications links within this seat are terrible and it includes areas which have nothing in common," he said.
But the "worst thing about this terrible proposal" was that employees at the Sellafield reprocessing plant and other nuclear sites would be located in one constituency, while those who worked in the nuclear supply chain would be in another.
It would also put nuclear facilities into a seat that would include "the county's most strident anti-nuclear voices", Mr Whiteside said.
Whitehaven Labour councillor and Strategic Nuclear Energy Board member Joseph Ghayouba said the party remained "committed to nuclear".
"The common thread, regardless of which proposal is chosen, is that transport and connectivity is poor in Cumbria as a whole and that is down to under-investment from central government," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.