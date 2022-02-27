Windermere ownership dispute prompted by council reorganisation
One of Cumbria's most loved lakes has become the unlikely subject of dispute amid council reorganisation.
Windermere is owned by South Lakeland District Council (SLDC), which is due to be replaced by a new Westmorland and Furness unitary authority next year.
Windermere and Bowness Town Council says it used to own the lake bed and wants to reclaim it when this happens.
Mayor Adrian Legge said the town bought the lake in 1938 "and we'd rather like it back".
"A local benefactor by the name of Leigh Groves gave Windermere Urban District Council a sum of money to buy the bed of the lake," he said.
"It was for the benefit of the people in perpetuity."
Town council documents show SLDC acquired the lake when it took over the local council in 1972.
This was disputed at the time but an agreement reached whereby a council committee, including members from Windermere, would oversee the lake's running.
The town council now wants to reclaim ownership, or to ensure income derived from the lake and lakeshore is ring-fenced.
However, SLDC said its assets would need to transfer to the new council as part of the legislation.
"I don't see any way in which the lake as an asset will not transfer to the new council," SLDC Windermere councillor Andrew Jarvis said.
"It will be then up to the new council to have continued discussions with town councils, for example, as to the future how the income stream from the lake is used."
Mr Legge has written to Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, to say lake revenue is needed to pay for tourist infrastructure and increased demands on local services.
"During busy holiday periods, Windermere and Bowness is overwhelmed by visitors who come because of our picturesque location on the shores of England's largest lake," he said in the letter.
"Funds should be provided by the surplus generated by the lake and its surroundings, rather than being absorbed into district council's central funds."
Mr Gove's office said it was aware local government reorganisation had "implications" for the ownership of the lake and would work "to ensure that appropriate ownership arrangements are in place".
