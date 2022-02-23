Storm Franklin: Power back on for remaining 170 customers
Power has been restored to the remaining 170 affected customers in Cumbria three days after the county was battered by Storm Franklin.
Electricity North West apologised for the disruption and said the majority of the 2,000 customers initially affected were reconnected within 24 hours.
Areas where power was out included Seascale, Ulverston and Coniston.
However, high winds are still forecast and the Windermere Ferry will be off for a third day due to the conditions.
