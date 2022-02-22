Storm Franklin: About 170 customers still without power
- Published
About 170 customers are still without power in Cumbria two days after the county was battered by wind and rain from Storm Franklin.
Electricity North West apologised for the disruption and said many homes and businesses would not be reconnected until the early hours of Wednesday.
Areas affected include Seascale, Ulverston and Coniston.
There are currently five flood alerts in place in the county, including the River Eden and in Carlisle.
Jonny Morgan, spokesman for the power firm, said engineers were working as quickly as possible to restore supply, but sometimes it could take 48 hours.
The Windermere Ferry has also been closed, but will reopen to travellers when lake water levels drop - hopefully later on Tuesday, Cumbria County Council said.
Some schools that were shut due to power loss and damage will reopen to pupils later.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.