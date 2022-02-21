Cumbria: Police to urge drivers to get off their phones
A former traffic officer left paralysed by a dangerous driver is backing a new police campaign for people to leave their phones alone at the wheel.
Six years ago, a crash on the M6 left Paul Holroyd unable to walk and his colleague Adam Gibb, 51, was killed.
The driver, Peter Morrison, had been on his phone just before the crash and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
"Switch your phone off, put it in the glove compartment. It's so simple," Mr Holroyd told the BBC.
Drivers in Cumbria are being urged to put away their mobile phones as part of a police crackdown which coincides with the anniversary of Mr Gibbs' death.
"Pointless"
Now 59, Mr Holroyd, from Kirkby Stephen, is paralysed from the chest down.
After the accident, he was in a coma for a month and spent six months in hospital as he learned to adjust to living with his injuries.
But he considers himself "the lucky one" after the death of his Highways England colleague from Penrith, who left behind a wife and young son.
Speeding in poor conditions, football agent Morrison had sent 25 WhatsApp messages in the 23 miles before the accident when his car struck the two traffic officers, who had been overseeing the recovery of two other vehicles.
Morrison was convicted of death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving.
"The actions of using your mobile phone, just answering that text or glancing down, can change so many people's lives," said Mr Holroyd.
"It devastates so many lives for the sake of something so pointless.
"We are all so connected, and we think we are going to miss something if we don't answer our phone straight away, but it can wait."
Police will be out in force across Cumbria this week, reinforcing the message for drivers to stay off their phones. The offence is punishable with a fine and points on the driving licence.
Ch Insp Gill Cherry said: "People still do it and it's quite sad to see. They think it won't happen to them.
"My message is don't be tempted to answer your phone. Don't be distracted whilst you are driving. The consequences can be absolutely devastating."
