Storm Franklin: High winds and rain cut off power supplies to 2,000 customers
- Published
About 2,000 customers are without power in Cumbria after the county was battered by wind and rain from Storm Franklin.
Electricity North West apologised for the disruption and said many homes and businesses would not be reconnected until the early hours of Wednesday.
Areas affected include Windermere, Ulverston and Coniston.
There are also dozens of flood alerts in places including the rivers Eden and Caldew in Carlisle.
A spokesman for the power firm said engineers were working as quickly and safely as possible to restore supplies.
The Windermere Ferry has also been closed due to the current conditions, but will reopen to travellers when lake water levels drop, Cumbria County Council confirmed.
Some schools are also shut due to the storm. St James' C of E Junior School in Barrow was "significantly" damaged by the storm and John Ruskin School in Coniston is closed after loss of power.
