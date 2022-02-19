Gary McKee: Marathon-a-day man marks 50th run of the year
- Published
A man who pledged to run a marathon a day in memory of his late father has completed his 50th run.
Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, launched the challenge on 1 January.
The 52-year-old fits the daily runs around his work shifts at the Sellafield nuclear site on the Cumbrian coast.
To mark the end of his run, supporters held a cake sale and coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.
Mr McKee, who made headlines last year when he ran 110 marathons in 110 days, was inspired to fundraise after his father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. He died from an unrelated illness in 2003.
After completing Saturday's run, he said: "Day 50 is a significant day and it's fantastic to see everybody.
"The weather isn't the best - but they're standing out waiting on you coming in, it's lovely."
Denise Williams, a senior nurse from Hospice at Home West Cumbria, said: "I find it hard to put into words how amazing I think he is.
"We are so proud and pleased that he is doing this again for us, not just raising funds but awareness as well".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.