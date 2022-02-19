Dalemain Marmalade Festival attracts peel creativity
- Published
A marmalade festival in Cumbria has attracted more than 3,000 entries from around the world.
Organisers of the event at Dalemain House, near Penrith said they had received preserves from as far afield as Japan, Brazil, Canada, and Taiwan.
Many of the entrants got creative with peel, featuring shapes including hearts, fish, squirrels, and bells.
Judging is now under way and winners will be announced at the festival held at the stately home on Saturday 14 May.
Following on from the success of nine-year-old Flora Rider who claimed the Best in Show title last year, a new category has been added this year, entitled Next Generation.
Organisers said this has proved popular with many people adding notes to their jars explaining why this marmalade is important to them.
A spokeswoman said: "We have had a jar dedicated to a new-born grandson on the other side of the world.
"Another was a recipe passed down through four generations, three of which used the same jam pan."
A further new category was based on the game of croquet, where the most skilful move is to hit the ball through three hoops, named a Triple Peel.
Many stepped up to the plate with a three-fruit marmalade.
A judging panel of marmalade makers and preserve winners is now sampling the wares, prior to the festival, which will also feature cooking demonstrations, lectures, and games.
