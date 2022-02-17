Care home residents left without power for five days
Families have criticised a private care home after their elderly relatives went five days without heating or light.
Four residents at Hollybank Care Home in Arnside, Cumbria, were treated for hypothermia and all 15 have been evacuated to temporary accommodation.
Pearlcare, which runs the home, said it kept in regular contact with families - but some relatives dispute this.
Lydia Marshall drove 300 miles after being unable to contact her 91-year-old mum and found her crying in the dark.
Ms Marshall, who lives near Southampton, said when she reached her mother, Dorothy: "She couldn't see, she had nothing.
"She had a little torch by her bed that she'd been given and that was it."
'Nobody was responding'
Michelle Brown, whose 97-year-old aunt lives at the home, claimed staff had "dithered" for days.
She said she asked what plans were being put in place shortly after the power went off on Friday and was told the home was trying to get hold of a generator.
"I spent all day there and the room was starting to get cold," she said.
Ms Brown said she could not get through on the home's landline or staff mobile phones the following day.
"Nobody was responding to me at all," she said.
"I had a brief phone call on the Sunday from the manager to tell me that they would have a contingency plan in place but they were providing food and hot water from the local pub.
"In the meantime, the temperature was dropping - it got down to about 15 degrees."
Residents were only moved when a senior manager from the company travelled from Wales on Tuesday to act on advice from social services and a local GP, she said.
Emergency services were then called to move the 15 residents to temporary accommodation in Kendal.
In a statement, Pearlcare said senior managers "began to develop a robust contingency plan" as soon as the damage was identified and it was "working as speedily and as safely as possible" to restore power.
"Pearlcare recognises that this has been a particularly stressful time for our residents, relatives and staff," it said.
Ms Brown said she was "very angry".
"I feel communication's broken down, the situation has been very badly mishandled," she said.
