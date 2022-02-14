Witness appeal after A66 fatal car and HGV collision
A motorist has died following a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A66 in Cumbria.
The man, who was driving a Honda, was taken to hospital following the crash near Kirkby Thore on Sunday but died shortly afterwards.
Cumbria Police said he was aged in his 70s and from Leeds.
The HGV driver was uninjured and witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at 05:55 GMT are asked to contact the force.
