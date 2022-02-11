Barrow couple deny killing toddler they wanted to adopt
- Published
A woman has denied murdering a toddler she was trying to adopt.
One-year-old Leiland Corkhill, who was living in Barrow, Cumbria, died in hospital on 7 January last year after emergency services were called out to see him the previous day.
Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow, pleaded not guilty both to his murder and to an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Scott Castle, 35, also from Barrow, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing Leiland's death.
The couple, who appeared at Preston Crown Court, both also denied allegations of child cruelty.
They are due to stand trial in April.
Following Leiland's death, Cumbria County Council confirmed the boy was looked after by the local authority and at the time of his death had been placed with adoptive parents.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.