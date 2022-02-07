Piel Island: 'Monarch' role attracts interest from across the globe
About 190 people from around the world have shown an interest in running an island off the coast of Cumbria.
A new "monarch" is being sought to manage Piel Island and its pub, the Ship Inn, near Barrow-in-Furness.
The title of "king" or "queen" will be bestowed upon the person chosen for the role and their coronation will involve alcohol being poured over their head.
Barrow Borough Council is seeking someone to accept a 10-year lease to run the pub and manage the island.
The council's overview and scrutiny committee heard the island and its unique traditions had captivated audiences across the world, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Frank Cassidy said the search for a new manager had been featured in global media reports.
Councillor Derek Gawne said the unique opportunity had attracted expressions of interest from far and wide - including Africa.
The tradition of appointing a "monarch" for Piel Island dates back to the 15th Century.
On 5 June 1487, an army hoping to overthrow Henry VII landed on the island with a 10-year-old boy named Lambert Simnel who was promoted as the rightful heir to the English throne but was, in reality, of humble origin.
The men camped overnight on the island before setting off for London.
The rebellion was crushed at the Battle of Stoke Field, near Newark in Nottinghamshire.
Simnel was spared, however, and ended up working in the Tower of London before becoming a falconer.
In the 1800s, a group who were drinking at the Ship Inn drew on the story and decided Piel Island should have a monarch of its own.
The council is the custodian of the island - accessible only by ferry - and wants a new operator in place for the summer season.
It described Piel Island as "a great asset to Cumbria", but warned it was "a unique place and any operator needs to appreciate the constraints offered by power and weather".
It stated the successful applicant's duties will include "maintenance of the Ship Inn, grounds maintenance of the surrounding area and management of camping and the toilet and shower block".
