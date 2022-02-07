Carlisle serial sex offender jailed for two years
- Published
A serial sex offender described as a risk to children has been jailed for breaching a court order by carrying out internet searches for pornography.
Michael Graham was jailed in 2010 for child abduction and again in 2015 for outraging public decency in a library.
He was also under a sexual harm prevention order but admitted breaches by trying to access pornography.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 33-year-old, of Monks Close Road, was jailed for two years.
Graham was jailed for five years in 2010 for abducting two girls in a park who he lured to an isolated area on the promise of showing them "some dens".
In 2015, he received a four-year jail term for outraging public decency by performing a sex act in Carlisle library.
He was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
'Worrying sexual history'
The court heard Graham had already flouted that order four times before he fell foul of the authorities once again at the beginning of this year.
During a visit to his home, police found a mobile phone and PlayStation Vita which he had not declared to police or the probation service.
Graham admitted two sexual harm prevention order breaches and a breach of a sex offender notification requirement.
The hearing was told the defendant had been "lonely and isolated" and his only contact with the outside world was through a computer.
However, Recorder Tony Hawks said: "You have a worrying sexual history of offending.
"You have got to understand that if you don't stop breaching these orders you are going to spend most of your adult life in prison.
"You have a serious problem that needs to be addressed."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.