Climbers get stuck on Blencathra ridge in strong winds
Rescuers were called to help four men off a Lake District fell after they got stuck on a Blencathra ridge in strong winds and driving rain.
The group tried to climb Sharp Edge on Saturday but as conditions worsened they were forced to call for help.
Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team made their way up to help the party, which had managed to scramble down another section.
Another team met the group on its descent. No-one was injured.
The call was received at about 10:25 GMT and the operation lasted almost three hours.
"They managed to negotiate the 'slippy when wet' slab on the ridge and made it to the notch before the steeper scramble to the top of the aptly-named Foule Crag," a spokesperson said.
"However at this point they became concerned about continuing and so called for assistance."
Rescuers made their way to the top of Sharp Edge and had planned to rope the men up to safety.
"On arrival the team could not locate the four men on the ridge, and it transpired that they had self-rescued by scrambling down the tricky north gully," the spokesperson added.
"Another team met them on their descent and accompanied them down to the car park. Thankfully all were uninjured."
