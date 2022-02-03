Cumbria Fire Service talks continue over future governance
Talks are ongoing to decide who will operate Cumbria Fire Service amid a council shake up.
It is currently run by Cumbria County Council which will not exist from April 2023 when two new unitary bodies will replace it and six district councils.
One option could see the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) have control, or the unitary leaders may take charge.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) fears changes could lead to station closures but PCC Peter McCall has denied this.
Mr McCall has drawn up a business case which residents can comment on before it is considered by the Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Day-to-day decisions will remain with the Chief Fire Officer - it is proposed only the governance of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service will change.
A Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The delivery of a first class service... will remain our top priority at all times."
The FBU has labelled the plans "undemocratic" and says it fears expanding Mr McCall's responsibilities could lead to "the closure of three fire stations, Frizington, Arnside and Staveley, due to cuts to the fire and rescue service budget".
In response Mr McCall said he found the FBU's suggestion "disappointing and disingenuous".
He said: "For clarity the business case categorically does not include any details to close fire stations, nor do I have any plans to do so, indeed I wish to see greater utility made of fire stations across the county and wherever possible.
"I would like to see police and fire staff working from the same buildings, as we have in the Ulverston Blue Light Hub and in Keswick from where we now deploy police officers, this makes better use of the buildings, has our blue light services working more closely and delivers better service to our residents in remote areas."
The public consultation runs until 21 March.
