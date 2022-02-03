Carlisle Castle Mary Queen of Scots letter sells for £32.5k
- Published
A letter part-written by Mary Queen of Scots has sold for £32,500 at auction, more than double its asking price.
The Queen sent it from Carlisle Castle two months after her escape from Lochleven Castle in Perthshire in 1568, where she had been imprisoned for nearly a year.
The document, which had an asking price of £14,000, is an appeal from her to the French ambassador in England.
Auctioneers Lyon and Turnbull said there was international interest in it.
The letter - dated 26 June - asks the French ambassador, Monsieur de la Forest, to allow the safe passage of Scottish nobleman, George Douglas, to France.
Most of the letter was penned by a secretary but features six lines of Mary's writing and is signed "votre bien bonne amye, Marie", meaning "your good friend".
It is believed Mary hoped that by helping Mr Douglas, who had helped her escape from Lochleven Castle, he would ask the French king on her behalf for help securing her freedom.
Before her imprisonment she had been forced to abdicate her throne in favour of her infant son, James VI.
Cathy Marsden, rare books, manuscripts and maps specialist at Edinburgh-based Lyon and Turnbull, said: "There was international interest in this letter, the sum achieved at auction reflecting the enduring fascination with one of the best known monarchs in history.
"A letter bearing her personal mark is rare and we're delighted to have been involved in the sale of such an important text."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.