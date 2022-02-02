Second phase of West Cumberland Hospital approved by Department of Health
The £40m second phase of a Cumbrian hospital's redevelopment has been given the go-ahead.
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said a two-storey building will replace an existing wing of the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.
A trust spokeswoman said the Department of Health had approved the plans.
The upgrade, due for completion in 2024, is intended to improve facilities for stroke and elderly patients.
Construction will begin later this year.
Phase one of the project, which cost £90m, was completed in 2015 after much of the hospital was demolished.
Phase two of the plan will also include replacing up to 40% of the original hospital.
The new wing will include a paediatrics ward, elderly ward as well as specialist palliative care and stroke rehabilitation wards.
Trust chief executive Lyn Simpson said: "To ensure the plans for phase two sits within the available national funding allocation, the trust will cover the costs for the refurbishment side of the project from its own capital programme.
"This is a huge milestone for the project and one which colleagues have been working tirelessly towards.
"This new environment will make such a difference to both our patients and our staff. We're thrilled that the scheme has been approved and work can now get under way."
