Whitehaven paedophile jailed for ongoing child interest
A paedophile has been sent back to prison after showing an ongoing sexual interest in children.
Christopher Kershaw, 67, was jailed for nine years in 2017 for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.
He was released on probation, but police found he had been making internet searches relating to teen girls and young children.
At Carlisle Crown Court Kershaw, from Whitehaven, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
When he was originally convicted, Kershaw was made subject to the strict terms of the order, imposed to keep a tight rein on his internet use, the court heard.
One condition prohibited online search or browsing history.
Internet searches
After being released from custody on licence, Kershaw, of George Street, was monitored by an offender manager and probation office staff, but received a written warning after he was visited and found to have a mobile phone with internet access.
Analysis showed there were searches indicating an interest in teenage girls, the court heard.
Shortly before Christmas a detective visited Kershaw who found further searches had been made from his phone, indicating an interest in young children.
Kershaw — since recalled to prison on licence to serve the remainder of his original sentence — was jailed for a further 10 months for breaching the order.
The court heard he was "terrified" by his interest in children, that he believed he had suffered brain damage about a decade ago, and that he had other convictions for child sex crimes.
Judge Richard Archer told Kershaw: "It seems to me you are just not manageable in the community."
