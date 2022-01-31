Workington man jailed after teenage sex chat sting
- Published
A man who sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer thinking they were a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.
Mark Adams, 39, pretended to be a 21-year-old lesbian and used images of a woman he knew without her knowledge to make a fake dating site profile.
But a user he thought he was talking to was an undercover officer.
Adams, of Workington, was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting charges of sexual communication.
Judge Nicholas Barker described his communications as being "highly sexualised, highly determined, persistent, demanding and controlling".
Adams, of Rowe Terrace, admitted five charges - four of sexual communication with a child and another of attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.
He was jailed for a total of 27 months.
Over the course of several days in February 2020, Adams repeatedly requested indecent photographs, sent images and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity, the court heard.
'Shame and humiliation'
Prosecutor Damian Nolan told the court Adams had been seeking to "drive the conversation from start to finish".
The undercover officer, from Durham Constabulary, alerted colleagues in Cumbria who seized Adams' laptop and mobile phone.
Adams' barrister Anthony Parkinson said his client had no previous convictions and had undergone "shame, humiliation and embarrassment" when his criminal conduct was made public.
The woman whose images Adams had used in his fake profile was described as being distressed when she learned what he had done.
Adams was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.