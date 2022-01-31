Carlisle Cathedral's 900th anniversary events unveiled
- Published
Visitors are being invited to gaze under the stars of a cathedral's roof as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.
A year-long series of events, including concerts and exhibitions are planned with worship "at the heart" of Carlisle Cathedral's celebrations.
Rest Under the Stars will invite people to sit in deck chairs and "rest from this weariness" of the pandemic, cathedral officials say.
The cathedral's famous painted starry ceiling dates back to the 19th Century.
This summer visitors will be able to relax on a deckchair and admire the ceiling and headphones with specially-created soundscapes will add to the atmosphere.
Canon Benjamin Carter said: "The one thing that everybody knows about Carlisle Cathedral is the wonderful starry ceiling.
"So we thought, 'well why don't we enjoy that by taking out some of the more formal chairs and through the summer put in some deck chairs or reclining chairs and allow people to just simply sit back and enjoy resting under those glorious stars?'," he added.
Founded in 1122 by King Henry I as an Augustinian Priory, it became the cathedral of the newly-created Diocese of Carlisle 11 years later.
Canon Carter said "For the Rest Under the Stars installation, local arts charity, Prism Arts will help us transform part of the cathedral into a place of rest and relaxation where people can leave daily life behind."
A lecture by Cumbrian broadcaster and author Melvyn Bragg celebrating the history and musical life of the cathedral, an exhibition by photographer Peter Marlow and former Canons and Deans of Carlisle returning as visiting preachers are among other events.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.