Barrow remembrance service held for departing Knife Angel
- Published
An opportunity to remember "all those affected by violence and aggression" will be held in front of the Knife Angel in Barrow later.
The 26ft (8m) sculpture made out of knives has been outside the Town Hall since the beginning of January.
The sculpture was created as a tribute to knife crime victims and made from 100,000 weapons which were confiscated or surrendered to police.
The service comes days after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at Walney School.
He was treated in hospital for multiple injuries and a 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.
He appeared at Barrow Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial later this year.
Cath Corkill from Drop Zone youth project who was instrumental in bringing the Knife Angel sculpture to the town said she hoped it inspired young people to rethink carrying knives.
"I think we can never stop things happening, all we can do is educate young people to understand that a split second decision can impact on so many people," she said.
"If we can reduce knife crime slightly, then the Knife Angel's visit has done its job."
A six-week education project has been delivered by Drop Zone across senior schools in Barrow and Dalton, which has seen youth workers, NHS and families affected by knife crime talk to young people.
Among those at the service will be local rap duo Swerve and JD who have written a song about knife crime.
Swerve said: "The thing that grabbed me about this piece of art, it's not just its size or the sharp edges - it's monumental for the whole anti violence movement, imagine what could've happened if all those knives were still on the streets?"
The artwork has also inspired another sculpture which is in the process of being created in the town, which will tour local schools and public buildings as part of the ongoing programme of education addressing knife crime in the local community.
