Mary Queen of Scots letter in French to be sold
A letter written in French from Mary Queen of Scots almost 600 years ago is up for sale.
The queen sent it from Carlisle Castle two months after her escape from Lochleven Castle in Perthshire in 1568, where she had been imprisoned for nearly a year.
The document, which could fetch up to £18,000, is an appeal from her to the French ambassador in England.
It will be sold by auctioneers Lyon and Turnbull live online on 2 February.
The letter - dated 26 June - asks the French ambassador, Monsieur de la Forest, to allow the safe passage of Scottish nobleman, George Douglas, to France.
Most of the letter was penned by a secretary but features six lines of Mary's writing and is signed "votre bien bonne amye, Marie", meaning "your good friend".
It is believed Mary hoped that by helping Mr Douglas, who had helped her escape from Lochleven Castle, he would ask the French king on her behalf for help securing her freedom.
Before her imprisonment she had been forced to abdicate her throne in favour of her infant son, James VI.
A spokeswoman for the auctioneers said it was rare to find a document with Mary's handwriting and the lot was expected to generate a lot of interest.
Mary of Scots
- Mary spent most of her childhood in France, only returning to Scotland after the death of her husband, the Dauphin.
- She later married her half-cousin, Lord Darnley, and then, shortly after his death, married the man suspected of murdering him.
- Imprisoned and forced to abdicate, Mary eventually fled to England, seeking the protection of her cousin, Elizabeth I.
- Given Mary's earlier claims to the English throne, Elizabeth saw her as a threat and confined her in various castles and manor houses, including Workington Hall, in Cumbria.
- After 18 years, Mary was found guilty of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth and, in 1587, was beheaded.