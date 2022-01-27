Walney School stabbing: Teenager charged with attempted murder
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a school in Cumbria.
A 15-year-old student was treated in hospital for multiple stab wounds after the incident at Walney School on Tuesday morning.
A 16-year-old was arrested that same day and has now been charged, Cumbria Police said. He is due to appear at Barrow Magistrates' Court later.
The injured teenager was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a bladed article on a school premises.
