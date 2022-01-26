Walney School: Stabbed schoolboy is out of hospital
A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed at school has left hospital.
Cumbria Police said the pupil, who was treated for multiple stab wounds, was discharged from Alder Hey Hospital earlier.
Emergency services were called to Walney School at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday. The head said it was "in shock".
A 16-year-old, also a pupil, who was arrested close to Barrow train station on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the attack, remains in custody.
Nearby churches have offered support to the local community and families affected by the attack.
St Mary's Church has offered a place for people "to pray, talk, or be still" and a local church leader has appealed for people to "stand beside each other" and "show love for the community".
Pastor Jonny Harrison from Spring Mount Church said: "There's shock and fear and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.
"We need to be careful with anger and ensure that our focus is to love and try to bring peace where there is fear, because only love will drive out fear and hate."
