Walney School: Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed at school
- Published
A 15-year-old boy pupil has been seriously injured after being stabbed at school, police said.
A 16-year-old boy, who was also a student, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the attack at Walney School.
Officers were called by paramedics at 10.10 GMT on Tuesday to reports a pupil had suffered stab injuries.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds but is in a stable condition at Alder Hey Hospital, Cumbria Police say.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, the force added.
'In shock'
The 16-year-old was detained close to Barrow train station at 10.40 GMT and remains in police custody.
Head teacher John Richardson said there was "no ongoing risk" to other pupils and support for students who had been affected was available.
In a statement he said: "The whole school community is in shock at these events and all our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.
"The school day is continuing while police officers remain on site as part of their investigation, which we are of course supporting."
