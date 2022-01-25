BBC News

Walney School: Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed at school

Three police vans remain outside the school

A 15-year-old boy pupil has been seriously injured after being stabbed at school, police said.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also a pupil, been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the attack at Walney School.

Officers were called by paramedics at 10.10 GMT on Tuesday to reports a pupil had suffered stab injuries.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital.

The 16-year-old was detained close to Barrow train station at 10.40 GMT.

Police are in attendance at the school and said there was no wider threat.

