Walney School: Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed at school
- Published
A 15-year-old boy pupil has been seriously injured after being stabbed at school, police said.
A 16-year-old boy, who was also a pupil, been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the attack at Walney School.
Officers were called by paramedics at 10.10 GMT on Tuesday to reports a pupil had suffered stab injuries.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital.
The 16-year-old was detained close to Barrow train station at 10.40 GMT.
Police are in attendance at the school and said there was no wider threat.
