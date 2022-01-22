Dearham teen joins professional wheelchair basketball league
- Published
A teenager from west Cumbria has been signed to the UK's first female professional para-sports league.
Emily Branthwaite from Dearham, near Maryport, plays wheelchair basketball.
The 16-year-old, who has hereditary spastic paraplegia, has been signed up to play in the Women's Premier League alongside some of the best players in the country.
She said: "No one believed it when we found out and it was overwhelming and surprising."
"I am going to be playing alongside the Paralympian Amy Conroy, someone I've looked up to as a player since I started," she added.
Emily started playing wheelchair basketball when she was nine, inspired by her dad who has the same condition.
Mr Branthwaite said: "It was the first sport I'd ever competed in, when I was young I used to sit by and watch my friends do sport but wheelchair basketball opened a new world up to me, and now watching Emily is so exciting."
The teenager recently started playing for Wakefield Whirlwinds in the Women's League, which was noticed by East London Phoenix.
Phoenix Player Announcement 📣— East London Phoenix (@EastLDNPhoenix) January 21, 2022
We would like to welcome Emily Branthwaite to the Phoenix family 🏀
Aged just 16, Emily will be one of our rising stars and we can't wait to see her on the court 🙌
Find out more about her below...
👉https://t.co/3AxPkVEXmf pic.twitter.com/GL1yYzSJVi
That team will be one of four Women's British Wheelchair Basketball franchises starting in the Premier League this month.
Coach Michael Hanson-Morris said: "Over the past couple of months, I've identified a couple of areas I wanted to be stronger in as a team and Emily's skill set fits with some of those needs really well. I'm sure she's ready for this level."
Outside of sport, Emily is studying construction, engineering and business at Energy Coast UTC in Lillyhall.
Her principal Cherry Tingle said: "She is an inspirational young woman, she has a smile on her face every day and I'm pretty sure she'll get on to Team GB because she's amazing and determined."
The Women's British Basketball League fixtures will be broadcast by the BBC, and for many players this will be the first time their performances will be on show to the public.
The league starts on Saturday with Loughborough Lightning taking on Worcester Wolves at 13:00 GMT.
