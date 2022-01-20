Carlisle lottery winners nearly denied £2m jackpot by roadworks
- Published
A lottery winner who scooped £2m has revealed he nearly missed out on the life-changing prize because of roadworks outside his regular stop-off.
Ian Black, 61, from Carlisle, had just finished a nightshift and thought it would take too long to call in for a paper and a scratchcard.
But something told him to stick to his routine and he landed the jackpot.
Mr Black and his wife Sandra, 55, said top of their shopping list was an operation for their beloved rescue dog.
'Sandra almost fainted'
The former tyre-factory worker said that on the fateful day there were roadworks outside the garage where he would usually stop on his way home.
He almost decided to break his routine - but at the last minute changed his mind.
"I went out of the shop and sat and scratched it - I just could not believe what I was seeing. I let out a scream and immediately drove home," he said.
Once back at the house, he shouted to his wife to come downstairs, but she thought something had happened to Meg, their Labrador-Staffie cross.
"I said no, we have won £2m!
"She just thought it was all a joke - but then she looked at the card and almost fainted. Sandra just went white".
The couple, who have five children and 10 grandchildren, aim to help their family get on the property ladder and build their own "dream home".
Mr Black immediately handed in his notice at Pirelli and said he and his wife, a retired care worker, are now looking forward to the life they had always dreamed of.
"I don't think I have even seen that many zeros," he said.
"I kept questioning, is this really £2m? I immediately phoned work and said to them I wouldn't be in that day - adding, actually I don't think I will be in this week, or actually ever again!
"My boss, understandably, sounded really shocked and just said 'Why, what on earth has happened?'
"That feeling when I could just say 'I have won the National Lottery' is a moment I will never forget."
