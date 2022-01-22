Zoo offers 'unique opportunity' to view Scottish wildcats
Two of Scotland's largest and most elusive predators have gone on show at a zoo in Cumbria.
The wildcat females are the latest arrivals at Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, in Milnthorpe.
Extinct in England and Wales, they are critically endangered in Scotland, where only a few hundred remain.
They have been moved to the zoo as part of a conservation breeding programme and a male wildcat will join them later this year.
The pair - named Heather and Thistle - have made themselves at home in a bespoke enclosure which mimics their natural habitat.
Scottish wildcats
- Very similar to a very large tabby cat in appearance but are stockier with fluffier, blunt tails
- They are the only wild member of the cat family in the UK
- Only found on moorland and in woodlands of the Highlands
- Feed on rabbits and ground-nesting birds
- They are usually very shy and almost entirely nocturnal
- Have one litter of two to six kittens in early summer
Source: The Wildlife Trusts
Head keeper Neil Cook said: "Initially they were tucked away in the old squirrel enclosure, to allow them to settle in", he said.
"However, they're really inquisitive and not at all shy, and have taken to their bigger new one with obvious delight, climbing everywhere in full view."
He added that he was thrilled at the chance to introduce visitors to Britain's own "big cat".
"More people have seen a lion in the flesh than a Scottish wildcat, so for many it will be a unique opportunity to see these magnificent native predators."
