Man arrested after 140mph police pursuit through Cumbria

Published
Image source, cumbria police
Image caption,
Cumbria Police said the only damage was "three stung tyres" on the car it was pursuing

A man who drove at speeds of up to 140mph during a 28-mile police pursuit has been arrested.

Cumbria Police said the driver's car was eventually stopped by a stinger trap at 01:45 GMT.

The 27-year-old, from Maryport, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving under the influence of a controlled drug, officers said.

No-one was injured during the chase, which took place in west Cumbria.

