Carlisle man admits modern slavery of victim kept in shed
A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable worker who was kept in a 6ft (2m) shed for 40 years.
Peter Swailes, 56, denied conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view to exploitation, but changed his plea at Carlisle Crown Court.
The defendant's father, also Peter Swailes, 80, was accused of the same offence but died in September 2021.
The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said the case in Carlisle had been "traumatic".
It rescued the victim, then 58, from the freezing shed in October 2018.
The hearing heard he had been sleeping on the floor with a soiled duvet.
It also heard he was made to carry out unpaid work from about the age of 16.
Swailes, of Low Harker, Carlisle, will be sentenced on 4 February.
