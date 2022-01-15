Electric Cars: Eighteen charging points to be installed in Barrow
Work is to begin on installing additional electric vehicle charging points in Barrow.
The area currently has fewer than 10 stations and the 18 new ones will be placed in council car parks in Barrow, Dalton, and Walney Island.
Barrow Borough Council said it was part of a low-carbon drive to make the borough carbon neutral by 2037.
Preparation work is under way and it is hoped the charging points will be up operational in the next few months.
Council leader Ann Thomson said: "The council is working incredibly hard to ensure the borough becomes carbon neutral by 2037. It is a priority for the council and something we are passionate about.
"With more people beginning to make that important switch to electric vehicles, we know that more charging points are needed in Barrow."
Earlier this month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the number of points needed to increase to meet net carbon ambitions.
"It's a massive ambition to get the entire market to move to meet net zero by 2030/2035. We would argue you need to use every lever at your disposal," said Mike Hawes, chief executive.
He also said he was concerned that while electric vehicle sales were rising rapidly, the number of on-street public charging points was not increasing as quickly.
The Barrow charge points will be located at various sites including Park Leisure Centre, The Dock Museum, the West Shore Car Park and Market Street Car Park.
