Carlisle thief jailed as stolen motorhome used to ram police
A prolific thief who stole a £35,000 motorhome which then rammed a police car during a pursuit has been jailed.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Patrick Young stole from farms and rural properties in Cumbria and Keswick over more than three-and-a-half years.
In October Young, 33, and another man stole the motorhome and as it was pursued by officers they reversed it and rammed it into the patrol car.
Young, of Firlands, admitted four burglaries and five thefts.
Rhys Wilkinson, 20, drove the motorhome, which the pair stole from Portinscale, near Keswick, and was spotted by police in County Durham who tried to stop it.
After the ramming the police car Wilkinson and Young escaped and they were arrested after a pursuit involving the police helicopter and tracker dogs.
Wilkinson, of Coalfell Avenue, Carlisle, admitted theft and dangerous driving, and was jailed for 18 months.
Young was also sentenced alongside accomplices James Benson, 45, and 31-year-old Scott Walpole.
Walpole, of Curzon Street in Maryport, was jailed for 21 months having admitted theft and two breaches of a serious crime prevention order and Benson, also of Firlands, admitted one burglary and a theft.
'Opportunist criminals'
Benson received a 21-month suspended jail term and was told he must complete 150 hours' unpaid work.
Detectives discovered the stolen vehicles were taken to North-East England where they were sold.
Det Con Stuart Graham said the men were "opportunist criminals" who had been targeting rural communities.
He added: "I hope today's sentences provides reassurance to businesses and rural communities that action has been taken against those targeting them."
