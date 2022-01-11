Keswick tourism group welcomes booking 'surge'
- Published
A Lake District tourism group has welcomed what it describes as a "surge" in bookings for 2022.
In the first week of January bookings made via the Keswick Tourism Association's commission-free platform surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
They were more than two-and-a-half times greater than January 2020, before coronavirus hit.
It also followed a busy festive period with December bookings up 28% on December 2019.
Tourism is usually worth £3bn a year to the Lake District economy as a whole, but the first year of the pandemic alone had led to an estimated drop of two-thirds of that figure.
Vanessa Metcalfe, tourism manager at the association, which aims to promote Keswick, help businesses and reduce the negative impact of visitor numbers, described it as "encouraging".
She said: "Despite facing staffing and supply chain challenges, many of our members have reported a very busy Christmas and New Year, and such strong forward bookings suggest 2022 is off to a good start."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.