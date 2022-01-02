BBC News

Covid: Penrith vaccination centre relocates to new site

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The vaccination centre has been moved to Newton Rigg College

A mass Covid-19 vaccination centre in Cumbria has moved to a new location.

The facility at Penrith Auction Mart had been operating since March 2021, but has now been relocated to the sports hall at Newton Rigg College.

North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group said everyone with booked appointments had been contacted about the change.

Helena Gregory, from the group, said she hoped people would use the new facility to get their booster jabs.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.