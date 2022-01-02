Covid: Penrith vaccination centre relocates to new site
- Published
Related Topics
A mass Covid-19 vaccination centre in Cumbria has moved to a new location.
The facility at Penrith Auction Mart had been operating since March 2021, but has now been relocated to the sports hall at Newton Rigg College.
North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group said everyone with booked appointments had been contacted about the change.
Helena Gregory, from the group, said she hoped people would use the new facility to get their booster jabs.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.