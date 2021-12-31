Morecambe Bay NHS Trust suspends hospital visits
- Published
Visiting has been suspended at hospitals run by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT).
The restriction is in response to the rising number of Covid cases locally.
Visiting at Westmorland General Hospital, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital is only allowed in exceptional circumstances.
The trust said it regretted having to introduce the measures and they would be lifted as soon as possible.
Visitors will be permitted in the following circumstances:
- When a patient is receiving end-of -live care
- Pregnant women will be allowed to have one partner with them throughout induction or labour and whilst attending their 20-week scan
- A single parent or carer can be with a child or baby throughout their hospital stay
- Single visitors can see patients with dementia, a learning disability, autism, or something where not being present would cause them to be distressed
"Under review"
Jane McNicholas, interim medical director at UHMBT, said: "We are extremely sad to have to make the decision to temporarily suspend visiting at our hospitals, but it is a necessary step in order to keep our colleagues and patients safe.
"We understand that visiting is so important during a hospital stay, particularly as we approach the new year, and as soon as we are able to lift the suspension, we will.
"In the meantime, we ask for the public's help in respecting these rules to help us all stay safe."
Lynne Wyre, the deputy chief nurse at UHMBT, said: "To make sure that relatives can still reach out and provide comfort to those staying in our hospitals during this time, friends and family can send their loved ones a message via the trust website which is then delivered to the patient directly.
"We also have a small supply of iPads in each hospital to allow our patients to video call their family and friends."
UHBMT said the restrictions would be reviewed and updated when any further changes are made.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.