Covid-19: Cumbria records 'worst week' of infections
Cumbria recorded its "worst week" of Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began, health officials have confirmed.
Cases more than doubled in the week ending 24 December, up from 1,961 to 4,520, surpassing January's record.
"Significant" rises occurred in all districts with cases in Barrow almost quadrupling, the county council said.
Public health director Colin Cox warned of "serious staff shortages" within health and social care sectors due to illness or people having to isolate.
He said it was creating "real problems" for the delivery of care and treatment.
'Going to get worse'
"We've never seen cases this high, and irrespective of how severely people are being affected, the impact from people being unable to attend work, because of illness or self-isolation, is being felt across the county, not least in the NHS and social care," Mr Cox said.
"I am concerned this is going to get worse unless further action is taken, and I would really urge people to take sensible steps to limit the risk of catching the virus or passing it on."
Mr Cox urged people to get tested if they have symptoms or before meeting with others, as well as to get vaccinated.
He also advised people to avoid crowds and follow guidance including to wear a mask, wash hands and ventilate indoor spaces, ahead of New Year's Eve.
A total of 72 people were being cared for in hospital across the county's two NHS Trusts in week ending 29 December, up from 51 the previous week.
However, the overall infection rate in the county remained below regional and national averages.
Across the UK a further 19,544 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported, the UK Health Security Agency says - taking the total to 229,666.
Meanwhile, the NHS in South Cumbria and Lancashire saw a "significant increase" in people coming forward for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
More than 8,000 people attended first-dose appointments in the 12 days before Christmas and in excess of 11,000 came forward for their second dose, health chiefs said.
