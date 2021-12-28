Cumbria Christmas rubbish fly-tipping prompts CCTV call
Overflowing rubbish dumped at recycling centres during the Christmas period has prompted renewed calls for CCTV to deter fly-tippers.
Eden District councillors in Penrith, Cumbria said present packaging and beer boxes had been left around full bins.
Commercial waste is also believed to have been dumped, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Jonathan Davies said the yearly piled-up rubbish was "ridiculous".
When a recycling bin is full people "just lift the lid and stuff it with more" or dump things next to it, he said.
"A little gust of wind and that gets blown right across the town," he said.
"It gets into fields locally, cattle eat it and choke on it."
CCTV would "make people think twice", Mr Davies added.
Eden District Council's services portfolio holder Michael Tonkin said he had been lobbying for cameras at recycling sites.
The council had previously considered the measure "an intrusion" of privacy but was "coming around to the idea that it is a deterrent", he said.
Carlisle City Council warned residents CCTV may be in operation at some of its sites.
Almost four tonnes of rubbish were fly-tipped in the city last Christmas, including large cardboard boxes and a cooked turkey.
The authority warned leaving excess recycling and rubbish next to the collection points constituted fly-tipping and said enforcement officers would be on patrol.
"Although we pick up recycling from our recycling sites on a more regular basis over the festive period - in some cases every day - the collection points can be extremely busy," a spokesperson said.
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years imprisonment if taken to court.
Unlimited fines can also be imposed or an on-the-spot fixed penalty of up of £400 can be issued.
