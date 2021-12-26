Injured Lake District walker rescued after Christmas Day slip
An injured walker was rescued during a Christmas Day walk after fracturing her ankle in the Lake District.
The couple were making their way up Nethermost Pike when one of the hikers slipped on the path close to Comb Gill, near Thirlmere.
Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called at about midday and "made quick progress" to reach the woman who was treated at the scene.
The walker was taken by stretcher to an ambulance waiting at Wythburn car park.
About 10 members of the team attended the rescue, which took just under three hours.
