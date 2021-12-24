Walker rescued after losing glasses on High Raise
A hiker who lost his glasses during a fall on a mountain and was unable to read his maps has been rescued.
The man was walking through mist on High Raise in the Lake District when he got into difficulty shortly before 13:00 on Thursday, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.
The man was navigating off-piste when he slipped in tussocks of grass.
He was able to make his way to the summit from where mountain rescuers led him back down.
'Wise'
A spokesman for the team said the man had walked over Eagle Crag and Sergeant's Crag above Langstrath and was making his way towards Ullscarf.
After losing his glasses, he had difficulty reading his paper map or the mapping software on his phone, the spokesman said.
"Realising he was in trouble he called 999 and requested assistance," the spokesman said.
"Wisely he made his way uphill to the trig point on the summit of High Raise, an easy target for the search team.
"When the team arrived it was a straightforward walk back to Stonethwaite."
Nine members of the Keswick team took part in the five-hour long rescue with support from Penrith and Langdale Ambleside volunteers with search dogs.
