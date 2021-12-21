Max the Miracle Dog owner finds lost pet
A spaniel that was lost for two days has been found by the owner of Max the Miracle Dog and his other pets.
Monty the English springer spaniel fled from Fitz Park in Keswick, Cumbria, after being spooked by a noise, his owner Alison Hurley said.
A public appeal was launched and the dog was found two days later by Harry, one of three dogs owned by Max the Miracle Dog author Kerry Irving.
Ms Hurley said she was "absolutely elated" at Monty's safe return.
Mr Irving said he was walking his three dogs on land between Bassenthwaite Lake and Keswick that is sandwiched between the A66 and A591.
He said he thought there was a chance Monty was in the area although he did not expect to find him, but as they were leaving Harry ran to the far point in the field and started acting like a pointer that had seen something of interest.
"Harry is quite a sensitive dog and has rescued quite a number of lost lambs or lambs caught in bushes, or trees or fences," Mr Irving said.
"He will stand and point like a pointer would. He started looking into this field and his leg and tail were up.
"I thought he had seen a rabbit or something. As we walked towards him, lo and behold this other spaniel shot out of the undergrowth legging it across the field absolutely terrified."
Ms Hurley, from Waverton, near Wigton, said she was "distraught" when Monty ran off and she was unable to keep up.
She said someone she passed told her Monty had run on to the A66 at which point her "heart sank".
She called the police but they could not find him on the road.
An appeal on social media brought many people out looking for Monty with searches going on well into the night, Ms Hurley said.
She said the phone call from Mr Irving to tell her Monty had been found was the "best phone call I have ever had".
Ms Hurley said Monty had a graze on his leg and was "quite quiet" as if in "a little bit of shock", but otherwise he is "absolutely fine".
"To have Monty back is the biggest Christmas present ever," she said.
