Carlisle Snow Sports Club film celebrates 50th anniversary
- Published
A film has been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a Cumbrian ski centre and a volunteer who has played a pivotal part in its running.
Cameron Hall's passion for skiing began on the dry slopes at Carlisle Snow Sports Club when he was a teenager.
He said he wanted to make A Cumbrian Ski Story because of the "pivotal role" the centre plays in the community.
The short film is centred around the history and survival of the slopes and ski instructor Eric Barlow.
Mr Hall said: "Carlisle ski centre is quite a special place.
"I popped down a few years ago for the first time since I was a teenager and I was instantly transported into the mountains.
"The facility there, it's almost like a little ski museum when you go in. Lots of old skis and memorabilia and photographs everywhere and a wood burning stove, it's not something that you'd expect to discover in Carlisle.
"And I just thought, 'this place is quite special really', and Eric who runs the club is a character in himself and has given so much of his life and dedication to the sport teaching people in Carlisle, I thought there's something here."
Eric Barlow was introduced to snow sports when he was 10 years old.
At the age of 14, he and his father became part of a working party to clip the ski slope together when Carlisle Snow Sports Club was being built. It opened in 1972.
For decades he has helped keep the centre going, as a ski instructor and helping with maintenance.
The 62-year-old from Carlisle, said: "Skiing changed my life. To put a pair of skis on and go into the mountains and ski down is, it is addictive.
"There's that continuous friendship that you can develop on a dry ski slope and camaraderie. It's just enjoyable.
"Basically, seven days a week for seven months, there's something going on. It's just who I am, it's part of my DNA I think."
The non-profit organisation in the grounds of Carlisle cricket club has survived four major floods over 20 years and this winter season marks its 50th anniversary.
It provides skiing lessons for children, adults and groups to prepare people to go off into the mountains.
Mr Barlow said: "The centre here is the epicentre of what I do.
"There's been a ski slope in Carlisle for 50 years. Despite floods, climate change and everything else, we're still here.
"I would love to think that people coming to the ski slope have as much fun and enjoyment as much as I have, I've had a lifetime of fun in skiing.
"I'm 62 and I'll probably die with my skis on."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.