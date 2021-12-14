Copeland planning committee defend right to disagree with advice
Planning councillors have defended their "democratic right" to disagree with officers' recommendations after being criticised by a mayor.
Copeland mayor Mike Starkie said it was "rather concerning" three of the council's planning committee "voted against advice a combined 43 times".
He said training should be improved, although councillors pointed out the training tells them they can disagree.
Officers make recommendations but councillors decide on applications.
The row erupted at a full meeting of Copeland Council when a vote was held to add a new member to the planning committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One councillor asked when training would be given, to which Mr Starkie replied: "I think it's imperative that the training does take place and I'd like to see some revisiting of the training of the existing planning panel because it is rather concerning that we've got three members who have voted against professional officer advice a combined 43 times."
'Rubber stamping'
Michael McVeigh, leader of the council's Labour group and deputy chairman of the planning panel, said a "lot of money" had been spent on training already with councillors clearly told if they "feel comfortably against something" they "have the right to vote against".
Hugh Branney, who represents Cleator Moor, said: "I think if members can't disagree with advice we might as well do away with the whole committee and just have it as a rubber stamping exercise."
Chairwoman of the planning panel Joan Hully said: "I've done the training and yes I've been on it 26 years and it is a democratic right to disagree.
"It is a recommendation from the officers and I have every respect and always have for all of our officers."
Copeland Borough Council's planning team was recognised at the recent Royal Town Planning Institute North West awards for planning excellence.
They won accolades for "Excellence in Planning for Heritage and Culture" and "Excellence in Planning for a Successful Economy".
