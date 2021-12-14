Norovirus restricts Cumberland Infirmary wards to visitors
Health chiefs in Cumbria have had to restrict visits to a hospital after an outbreak of the norovirus bug.
Visits to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary's three Elm wards have been temporarily halted in a bid to contain the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak.
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust had only recently introduced appointment-only visits at the hospital.
The trust said it was working hard to lift restrictions.
'Particularly contagious'
Dr Clive Graham, consultant medical microbiologist at the trust, said: "When a norovirus outbreak occurs, particularly in an environment like a hospital, it is difficult to contain and can lead to the closure of entire wards, putting a huge strain on local NHS resources.
"Norovirus is particularly contagious and the risk of passing on to the person you are visiting in hospital who may already be quite ill, as well as other sick people and hospital staff, is extremely high.
"We are currently dealing with some cases of norovirus on wards and our nursing, medical and domestic teams are working hard to make sure it is contained so that we can offer visiting appointments again."
Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is estimated to affect between 600,000 and a million people in the United Kingdom annually.